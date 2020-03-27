EU leaders want detail of further coronavirus aid in 2 weeks - sources
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU-DEAL European Union leaders agreed after six hours of wrangling on Thursday to task the euro zone finance ministers to work out in two weeks details of a special credit line within the single-currency zone's bailout fund to support economies hit by coronavirus, diplomatic sources said.
The fight over the scale and scope of the EU's economic response to the pandemics pits Italy and Spain - seeking far-reaching measures - against Germany and the Netherlands, demanding to spare resources for later, if need be.
