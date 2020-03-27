Left Menu
Development News Edition

Birth of baby tiger 'Covid' brings hope to Mexican zoo

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 02:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 02:56 IST
Birth of baby tiger 'Covid' brings hope to Mexican zoo

The rare birth of a baby tiger called "Covid" has brought a glimmer of hope to a private zoo in eastern Mexico even as normal life seizes up in the country to contain the deadly coronavirus that inspired his name. Named by the family that owns the zoo as the global pandemic intensified, Bengal tiger Covid was born on March 14 in a small zoo in the city of Cordoba that specializes in rescuing animals from circuses and exotic private collections.

The coronavirus causes the respiratory disease COVID-19, which is often used synonymously with the virus. The tiger's birth came as a surprise to everyone, said Kitzia Rodriguez, daughter of the zoo owner and a vet there.

"We didn't know he was on the way," Rodriguez told Reuters. "He's going to have a big impact because the situation right now is difficult for everyone, even for us," she said. "But I think the birth, in spite of the situation, will help us and gives us hope to carry on, so we can have visitors. Covid was a gift."

The BioZoo in the state of Veracruz is still operating even as public life slowly winds down in Mexico to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed over 22,000 people worldwide. Covid was born to an 8-year-old tigress that had been in a circus and was nursed back to health after needing an operation for a hip fracture, said zoo owner Gonzalo Rodriguez.

The cub's father, age 6, joined the shelter after hurting his mouth by biting into a vase at the private home where he was kept, said Rodriguez, who has run the zoo for over two decades.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Over 500 Germans stranded in India flown back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

EU lawmakers back suspension of airline slots rule until October

European lawmakers overwhelmingly agreed on Thursday to suspend until Oct. 24 a rule requiring airlines to use at least 80 of their flight slots to keep them the following year so as to ease an industry crisis unleashed by the coronavirus p...

Brazil's governors press Bolsonaro for more coronavirus support

Brazils governors pressed President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday for more federal support in the coronavirus battle after he blasted them as job-killers and undermined their orders with a decree keeping churches open at evangelical preachers ...

Fed balance sheet tops $5 trln for first time as it enters coronavirus war mode

The U.S. Federal Reserves balance sheet rocketed past 5 trillion in assets for the first time this week as it scooped up bonds and extended loans to banks, mutual funds and other central banks in its unprecedented effort to backstop the eco...

U.S. House leaders plan to pass $2.2 trillion coronavirus bill Friday

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she expected the chamber to pass an estimated 2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill when it meets on Friday, after the Senate overwhelmingly approved the unprecedented economic rescue legislation on Wedne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020