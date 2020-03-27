U.S. lawmakers urge 90-day-plus deferral of tariff collections to aid businesses

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers urged Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday to order the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency to defer collections of U.S. tariffs for at least 90 days to ease coronavirus pressures on U.S. businesses.

Eight prominent Democratic and Republican members of the Senate and House of Representatives said in a letter that the deferral should be kept in place "until the crisis passes" to relieve "extreme cash flow problems due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis."

