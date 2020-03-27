Panama reports 116 new coronavirus cases and nine total deaths
Panama registered 116 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, health officials said, bringing the Central American country's total number of cases to 674.
Officials also said one more person has died, leading to nine deaths overall from the virus, and that 83 people are hospitalized.
