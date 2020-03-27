Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha govt mulls insurance for staff treating COVID-19 patients

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 12:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 12:59 IST
Maha govt mulls insurance for staff treating COVID-19 patients

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said the state government is considering to provide insurance cover to the medical staff treating COVID-19 patients in the state. In a Facebook live, Tope said apart from the insurance cover, the government also plans to give monetary incentive to the staff.

"These medical workers have risked their lives to treat the patients," he said. Tope appealed to the private doctors, who have stopped their medical practice due to the coronavirus scare, to remain operational for treatment of people.

"OPD, emergency medical services have been stopped... This is not right. There are other illnesses apart from COVID-19. Where will people go for deliveries or if someone suffers a heart attack?" he asked.

Medicine is a noble profession and doctors should not stop their medical practice, he said. "Don't show insensitivity in times of crisis," Tope told the private medical practitioners.

He said the number of coronavirus positive patients in the state is now 135. "A total of 4,228 people were tested, of whom the reports of 4,017 patients tested negative. So far, 19 patients have been discharged," he added.

Tope said as international flights have been suspended, the spread of coronavirus from such travellers has stopped. "Now, the spread from positive patients needs to be tackled," he said.

"The focus is now on three Ts - tracing, testing and treatment," Tope said. He also appealed to people to donate blood.

"Blood supply is required not just for coronavirus patients, but also to people with other illnesses," he said. PTI MR NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Evangeline Lilly apologises for 'arrogant' remarks about self-quarantine

Actor Evangeline Lilly has tendered an apology over her dismissive and arrogant statement about social distancing in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The Ant-Man star was severely criticised on social by many, including Game of Thrones act...

Red lights out: Singapore's sex industry shuts due to coronavirus

Shortly after midnight on Friday, a young Asian sex worker dressed in a baggy cotton dress and slippers stepped out of a brothel in Singapores deserted red light district and rolled a wheelie bin to the side of the street.Two hours earlier,...

Santosh Gangwar to donate salary to PM Relief Fund to fight COVID-19

Union Minister of Stateic for Labour and Employment Shri Santosh Gangwar has decided to donate one months salary to Prime Ministers Relief Fund for relief work following the outbreak of COVID-19. Announcing this Shri Gangwar said, We are c...

Germany sends plane to rescue stranded tourists from Nepal

A rescue flight arranged by the German government on Friday picked up hundreds of tourists who had been stranded in Nepal since the Himalayan nation went on lockdown earlier this week, officials said. The Qatar Airways charter flight took o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020