Six more positive cases in TN, tally jumps to 35

  • PTI
  • Chennai
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 13:26 IST
  • Created: 27-03-2020 13:26 IST
As many as six more people testedpositive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Friday, taking thetotal number of cases to 35 in the state, the government said

Of them, five people contracted the infection throughcontact with those tested positive for the coronavirus

In a tweet, the National Health Mission - Tamil Nadusaid: "6 new positive cases of #Covid19 in TN..." andtaking "the total tally to 35 so far." When asked by PTI, a senior health official said thetotal number of cases includes a man who has been dischargedand another who died.

