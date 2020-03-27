Maharashtra CM urges medical practitioners to keep clinics open amid COVID-19 lockdown

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday urged private medical practitioners to keep their clinics open to avoid inconvenience to patients during the COVID-19 lockdown. "Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has urged private medical practitioners to keep their clinics open and avoid causing inconvenience to the patients," CMO tweeted.

Thackeray on Thursday had said that all essential commodity shops and medicine shops will be opened 24x7 in the state. Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit in the country with 130 COVID-19 cases, while the national tally of active cases is 724, according to the Health Ministry.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

