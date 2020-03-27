Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vodafone to offer unlimited data to the vulnerable for free

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 15:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 15:28 IST
Vodafone to offer unlimited data to the vulnerable for free

Mobile operator Vodafone said on Friday it would introduce 30-days free access to unlimited mobile data for half a million of its Pay Monthly customers and upgrade the contracts for those who are flagged as vulnerable.

Vulnerable customers eligible for the upgrade will receive a text message informing them. Those wishing to access the free offer can use the rewards scheme on the Vodafone app. It will be made available to the first 500,000 customers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Union Home Secretary writes to States, UTs to provide food and shelter to migrant workers

Union Home Secretary AK Bhalla has written to all States and Union Territories UTs to take immediate steps to provide adequate support, including food and shelter, to migrant agricultural labourers, industrial workers and other unorganised ...

Police tracing all persons who came in contact with J-K's first COVID-19 casualty: DGP

A day after a native of Srinagar who had a long travel history succumbed to COVID-19, Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh on Friday said efforts are on to trace all those people who came in contact with him so that they can be quara...

Korean Air chief defeats 'nut rage' sister's challenge

The nut rage heiress who forced a plane to turn back over her macadamias failed Friday to wrest control of the family airline from her brother, in what analysts said illustrated the power of incumbents at South Koreas chaebols. Cho Hyun-ah,...

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self isolating but will still lead the governments response to the outbreak.Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for corona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020