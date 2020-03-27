Left Menu
MHA writes to all States/UTs to provide support during COVID-19 lockdown

Similarly, States/UTs have been advised to take steps to ensure that students, working women from other States, etc. are also allowed to continue in their existing accommodation.

MHA writes to all States/UTs to provide support during COVID-19 lockdown
While ensuring the supply of essential goods and services, States/UTs are being repeatedly directed to enforce the lockdown strictly and take action against violators under various provisions of law.

The Union Home Secretary has written to all States/UTs to take immediate steps to provide adequate support, including food and shelter, to migrant agricultural laborers, industrial workers, and other unorganized sector workers during the 21-day Nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Similarly, States/UTs have been advised to take steps to ensure that students, working women from other States, etc. are also allowed to continue in their existing accommodation.

The advisory suggests that in order to mitigate the situation for unorganized sector workers, particularly stranded migrant workers, States/UTs need to explore measures by involving various agencies, including NGOs, to provide food and shelter with basic amenities like clean drinking water, sanitation, etc.

Further, States/UTs have also been advised to make these vulnerable groups aware of the measures taken by the Government including the provision of free food grains & other essential items through PDS, and streamline the distribution system. This would help prevent the avoidable movement of such people, according to the advisory.

MHA has also advised that States/ UTs need to ensure that hotels, rented accommodations, hostels, etc., continue to remain functional and delivery of essential items is streamlined, so that students, working women hostel inmates, etc. are allowed to continue in existing facilities while observing precautions.

While ensuring the supply of essential goods and services, States/UTs are being repeatedly directed to enforce the lockdown strictly and take action against violators under various provisions of law. This is imperative to contain the spread of COVID-19.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

