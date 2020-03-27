Kremlin says employee with coronavirus had no contact with Putin

The Kremlin on Friday said there is one coronavirus case within the presidential administration, but that the staff member in question did not come into contact with President Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the president's office was taking measures to stop the coronavirus spreading further through the administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

