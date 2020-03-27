Athletics-Diamond League postpones three more events in May
Diamond League events in Stockholm, Naples and Rabat that were scheduled for late May have been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Friday.
The Diamond League has now postponed five events in the 2020 season, after meets scheduled for Doha and an unspecified host city in China were also moved, with a revised schedule to be announced later on.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
