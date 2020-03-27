Left Menu
Development News Edition

Travel slump, sick staff force cash-worried U.S. airports to downsize

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 16:30 IST
Travel slump, sick staff force cash-worried U.S. airports to downsize

With fewer planes flying and more security and traffic control officers testing positive for the coronavirus, airports are closing terminals, concessions and checkpoints, even while trying to retain jobs with the hope of a post-crisis pickup.

Orlando International Airport managers in Florida were this week considering turning a construction site for a runway rehabilitation into a parking lot for jets, while figuring out necessary staffing for increasingly deserted concourses. People movers, for example, need maintenance even if they are not being used.

"You can't just let it sit there," said Phillip Brown, chief executive of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, which normally oversees millions of visitors a year to theme parks like Disney World and Universal Studios. Those parks are closed into April and Orlando airport was instead setting up zones for screening passengers arriving from New York-area airports for the coronavirus following self-quarantine orders from Florida's governor.

Florida, nicknamed the Sunshine State, has seen an increase in people fleeing New York with "shelter-in-place" orders. Delta Air Lines has closed terminals in New York and Los Angeles, and is using a runway in its hometown of Atlanta to park jets that are not flying.

More than 30 jets were parked at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport this week, a spokesman said. Twenty-nine U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening officers have tested positive at airports across the country in the past two weeks, the agency says, prompting checkpoint closures.

Even with the closures, U.S. airport screening wait times - often a source of public anger - are now routinely less than 10 minutes, reflecting dramatic falls in passenger numbers. This week, TSA screened 454,000 passengers on Sunday, down 82% from a year ago, 331,000 on Monday, 279,000 on Tuesday, and 239,000 on Wednesday.

Still, airports are hoping that $10 billion in government aid under a massive relief package expected to pass on Friday can help keep employees on payroll and ready to work once operations ramp back up, Brown said. The stimulus deal includes $3 billion for 125,000 contracted airport workers.

But until the health crisis has passed and people start flying again, airports that only a month ago were in the midst of expansion projects will continue to downsize as the industry weathers its biggest ever downturn. San Francisco International Airport said it was closing some security checkpoints, creating a single Customs & Border Protection entry for international arrivals and delaying opening new gates at the revamped Harvey Milk Terminal 1, while evaluating other measures.

Fitch Ratings on Thursday revised its outlook for U.S. airport bonds to "negative."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: IIT KGP study on understanding people s preparedness

A study by IIT Kharagpur on travel and social distancing perspectives on Indian citizens during coronavirus outbreak throws light on understanding peoples preparedness in case of a lockdown. The study sought to assess peoples preparedness i...

Indian Railways committed to welfare of countrymen through freight services

While the whole country continues to be completely locked down due to the pandemic of Coronavirus, Indian Railways is fully committed to the welfare of the countrymen and is making all efforts to ensure the availability of essential commodi...

Afghan government announces team for talks with Taliban

Afghanistans government announced a 21-member team to negotiate with the Taliban, in a tentative sign of progress for the United States-brokered peace deal. The list announced late on Thursday by the countrys State Ministry of Peace was hea...

As virus cases soar, Indonesian province challenges lockdown ban

Indonesias government has over-ruled efforts by a province to lockdown its borders to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, highlighting the countrys reluctance to embrace the strict containment strategies of other nations.President Joko ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020