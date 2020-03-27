UK to pay pensions and social security of furloughed staff

Britain will announce it intends to cover the costs of employer national insurance and pension contributions for businesses furloughing staff during the coronavirus outbreak, a statement from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said on Friday.

"The Chancellor will announce that the government will cover the costs of employer national insurance and pension contributions for businesses furloughing staff during the coronavirus outbreak," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.