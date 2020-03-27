Left Menu
Karnataka reports third COVID-19 death; Total positive cases

In the third COVID-19 fatality in Karnataka, a 60-year-old man died at a hospital in Tumakuru on Friday hours after his test result came positive for coronavirus infection along with that of six others as the total cases in the state rose to 62. The man had no travel history to any foreign country, but had visited Delhi and returned by train earlier this month, following which he developed certain symptoms, officials said.

In a tweet, state Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu confirmed the death was due to coronavirus infection. "He (60-year-old) had a history of travel to Delhi by train on March 13....His 24 high-risk primary contacts have been traced of which 13 are isolated in designated hospital.

8 tested negative and 3 are healthcare professionals who are house quarantined," a health department mid-day update said. Earlier, district officials had put the age of the man as 65.

The bulletin said with the seven new cases, including a 10-month old child from Dakshina Kannada, as many as 62 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state as of Friday. This included three deaths and five discharges. Tumakuru District Deputy Commissioner K Rakesh Kumar said the first confirmation of the 60-year old man testing positive was received late on Thursday night.

"Today morning we got official report also... and around 10:45 am the patient died," he said. This is the third coronavirus fatality in the state.

Earlier this month, a 76-year old Kalaburagi man died due to co-morbidity and was also tested positive for COVID- 19, becoming the country's first coronavirus death. A 70-year old woman from Chikkaballapura district who returned from Mecca in Saudi Arabia died on March 24 at a designated hospital here, becoming the second fatality.

Regarding the 10-month old male child, the department said, the infant had no history of travel to COVID-19 affected countries and is isolated at designated hospital in the district. As per the preliminary investigation the child was taken to Kerala by family members, it said, adding that the detailed investigation is under process and six primary contacts have been traced and are under house quarantine.

Among other newly confirmed positive cases include a 20 -year-old man and 25-year old woman from the city with a travel history to Colombo and London respectively. Others are two women, in their 30s, from the city, who are contacts of a patient (house maid) already tested positive and undergoing treatment and a 22 year-old man, resident of Uttara Kannada with a history of travel to Dubai, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, in a preparatory measure to tackle any exigency in the backdrop of spread of coronavirus, the state government has asked district administrations to use as quarantine centres the residential schools and hostels that come the under Social Welfare department. "Wherever necessary, these residential schools and hostels can be converted as quarantine facility without any extra cost by the district administrations," Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, also in-charge of the departmet, said in a statement.

Noted cardiac surgeon Devi Prasad Shetty on Friday said India should take a cue from the UK and Italy and allow final year medical students to skip exam and bring them into the hospital system immediately to fight the war against COVID-19, "COVID-19 battle can be only won by young doctors and young nurses. Its like a war, Shetty told PTI. The Chairman and Founder of the city-based Narayana Health said there should be some reforms in medical education like the UK and Italy.

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

