COVID-19: UAE-based Indian doctor to support govt efforts by offering 500-bed multispecialty hospital

An Indian-born entrepreneur, Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, has come forward to offer his support towards setting up a hospital exclusively for the treatment of coronavirus patients, as India unabatedly wages a war against the deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Updated: 27-03-2020 17:49 IST
Medeor Hospital at Manesar (Picture Credits: Medeor Hospital website). Image Credit: ANI

An Indian-born entrepreneur, Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, has come forward to offer his support towards setting up a hospital exclusively for the treatment of coronavirus patients, as India unabatedly wages a war against the deadly COVID-19 outbreak. Dr. Vayalil's VPS Healthcare has offered a 500-bed hospital in Delhi-NCR, Medeor Hospital, for the exclusive treatment of COVID-19 patients. The healthcare group owns three multispecialty hospitals in Delhi under the brand name of Medeor Hospital.

The hospital also has formed a dedicated task force comprising of specialist doctors, nurses and other medical staff to combat the outbreak and care for the affected patients. Dr. Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director of VPS Healthcare, in his letter to the Ministry of Health, wrote, "To help support the efforts of Government of India, we would like to offer our Medeor Hospital located in Manesar for the treatment of COVID-19 patients."

He also congratulated the government authorities, officials and volunteers for their dedication and commitment, diligence and extensive hours of selfless hard work. Nihaj G Mohammed, Chief Operating Officer Medeor Hospitals (Delhi), said the hospital management is in constant touch with the Ministry of Health. "We have already informed the officials about the facilities and services at our hospital. We are fully prepared and are waiting for an official nod from the government," Mohammed added.

The multispecialty Medeor Hospital is strategically situated at Manesar to address the unprecedented crisis caused by COVID-19. After clearance of the necessary approval and inspection, the hospital will follow the guidelines and protocol as per government hospitals to provide all the necessary care for coronavirus patients. The VPS group also extended a hand to the Kerala government during the Nipah virus outbreak.

As per WHO, over 542,378 confirmed cases have been reported worldwide and over 24,368 people have lost their lives to the infectious coronavirus. (ANI)

