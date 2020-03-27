Assam to turn 3 state-run hospitals into centres for treating

Even though no coronavirus case has been reported in Assam so far, the state government has decided to turn three state-run hospitals into centres for treating COVID-19 patients to deal with the situation as and when it arises, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday. All patients admitted to the general wards of the medical college and hospitals in Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Silchar will be shifted to private medical establishments, he told reporters.

"We have decided to keep these three medical college and hospitals free from the burden of general patients. Even though no coronavirus case has been reported in the state, we are planning in advance to effectively tackle the situation as and when it arises," he said. The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will cease to be operational from Saturday for all general patients barring those being treated for cancer, those who are pregnant and the ones in the emergency ward.

An MoU has been signed with 33 private hospitals in the city to transfer the GMCH patients to those facilities, the minister said. A similar agreement will be signed with private hospitals in Dibrugarh and the Assam Medical College and Hospital there will also be dedicated to the treatment of COVID-19 patients, he said.

The Silchar Medical College and Hospital will also be prepared for treating COVID-19 patients and a similar MoU will be signed with private hospitals in the south Assam town on Sunday, Sarma said. Meanwhile, a tender will be floated for setting up five pre-fabricated hospitals with 300-bed capacity and ICU and ventilator facilities, he added.

