Spain's cabinet blocks employers using coronavirus as a pretext for layoffs

Spain's cabinet has approved measures to prevent employers from taking advantage of the coronavirus crisis to lay off workers, labour minister Yolanda Diaz said on Friday.

"In our country nobody can take advantage of this health crisis, you can't use COVID-19 to fire people," Diaz said after an extraordinary cabinet meeting held on Friday.

