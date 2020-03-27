After PM Johnson tests positive, top adviser sprints from Downing Street

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser sprinted out of Downing Street on Friday shortly after his boss revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Dominic Cummings, dressed in a green rain coat and with a rucksack over his shoulder, was shown on television running from Downing Street.

It was not immedately clear why Cummings was running. Downing Street did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.