Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barcelona resident happy his serenade helped people forget coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 21:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 21:11 IST
Barcelona resident happy his serenade helped people forget coronavirus

Barcelona resident Alberto Gestoso, whose video of himself playing piano for neighbours from his balcony has been viewed nearly a million times on Instagram, is just happy he could help people forget the coronavirus, if only for a few minutes. The clip, taken while the 37-year-old computer programmer was confined at home under Spain's state of emergency, has been featured on national media in a country hard hit by the pandemic.

"One neighbour asked me if he could join on the saxophone. I'd never even seen him before," he said of the video, which features Barcelona's iconic Sagrada Familia basilica in the background. "In the end I played (the) 'Titanic' (theme tune) and he joined me mid-song. "If such a lovely, viral video can make people forget - if only for a little while, for five minutes - about the coronavirus and always talking about the same thing, then that's great."

Dozens of musicians and singers across Spain have regaled neighbours with music, since the government imposed strict lockdown measures on March 14 in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus. (Writing by Clara-Laeila Laudette; editing by Andrei Khalip and Mike Collett-White)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

12 UP labourers stranded in Punjab amid lockdown seek help to reach home

Papa, please come home soon, two-year-old daughter of tile mason Tinku Singh, who is stuck in Punjabs Rupnagar district amid the country-wide lockdown, tells him on every call. Singh 27 hails from Agra and recently took a contract job in...

39 fresh cases COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Eds adding details Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 27 PTI Kerala reported 39 fresh cases of coronavirus on Friday, taking the total number of people under treatment to 164, the highest in the country, as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan describ...

Soccer-Stoke fine McClean for 'inappropriate' Instagram post

Stoke City have fined midfielder James McClean two weeks wages for posting an inappropriate picture on social media, the Championship club said on Friday. The Instagram post showed the Irishman wearing a balaclava, which has strong connotat...

FEATURE-In locked down India, migrant workers walking home dial for help

By Anuradha Nagaraj and Roli Srivastava CHENNAIMUMBAI, India, March 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - T he phone line in New Delhi crackled with the voice of Ravinder Singh, an Indian migrant worker desperately seeking help as a nationwide co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020