New York could see apex of hospital demand in 21 days, governor says
New York state could see a peak in the demand for hospital capacity in three weeks due to the coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo told a news conference.
Cuomo, speaking against a backdrop of makeshift hospital beds at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, also said schools should remain closed for another two weeks until April 15th. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
