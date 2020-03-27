Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ensure persons with disabilities don't suffer during COVID-19 lockdown period: Centre to states

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 21:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 21:56 IST
Ensure persons with disabilities don't suffer during COVID-19 lockdown period: Centre to states

States and union territories should ensure persons with disabilities do not face any problem during the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Centre said on Friday. In a press release the Union department of empowerment of persons with disabilities (DEPwD) said essential support services, personal assistance, and physical and communication accessibility should be provided to them.

People dependent on caregivers should continue to get their services, the department, which comes under the social justice and empowerment ministry, said. Persons with disabilities can seek assistance for rectification of fault in their wheelchair and other assistive devices, the release said. The 'Comprehensive Disability Inclusive Guidelines' issued by the DEPwD, said while COVID-19 is impacting the entire population, people with disabilities are more vulnerable to the disease due to their physical, sensory and cognitive limitations. "There is a need to understand that their disability specific requirements, daily living activities and take appropriate and timely measures to ensure their protection and safety during situations of risk," the release said.

Section 8 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, guarantees equal protection and safety for persons with disabilities in these situations, it said. Likewise caregivers of persons with disabilities should be allowed to reach them by exempting them from restrictions during the lockdown or providing passes in a simplified manner on priority, the release said.

To ensure continuation of support services for persons with disabilities with minimum human contact, due publicity needs to be given to ensuring personal protective equipment for caregivers, it said. Resident welfare association should be sensitised about the need of such persons so as to allow entry of maid, caregivers and other support providers to their residence after following due sanitizing procedures.

Disabled persons should be given access to essential food, water, medicine, and, to the extent possible, such items should be delivered at their residence or place where they have been quarantined, the department told states and union territories. Visually impaired and other persons with severe disabilities serving in the public and private sectors should be exempted from essential services work during the lockdown period as they can easily get infected, the release said.

On-line counselling mechanism should be developed to de-stress persons with disabilities as well as their families to cope with the quarantine period, it said. Helpline numbers should also be launched at the state level exclusively for persons with disabilities with facilities of sign language interpretation and video calling, the release said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan government announces "inclusive" team for talks with Taliban

Afghanistans government announced a 21-member team to negotiate with the Taliban, in a tentative sign of progress for the United States-brokered peace deal. The list announced late on Thursday by the countrys State Ministry of Peace was hea...

A U.S. recession? Probably. Depression? Only if the virus is untamed

By Howard Schneider WASHINGTON, March 27 - A U.S. recession may already be underway. Could it be worseThe Great Depression that began with a stock market crash in 1929 and lasted until 1933 scarred a generation with massive unemployment and...

Guj HC hears coronavirus, lockdown PILs through video

The Gujarat High Court on Friday gave one more week to the state government to respond to the unattended reliefs claimed in various PILs filed recently in connection with the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent national lockdown. Six su...

Six positive cases detected in Chhattisgarh so far: State Health Minister TS Singhdeo

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singhdeo on Friday said that six confirmed cases of coronavirus have been found in the state so far and also spoke in detail about how the state is planning to combat the outbreak. Six positive cases have bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020