Ensure persons with disabilities don't suffer during COVID-19 lockdown period: Centre to states

States and union territories should ensure persons with disabilities do not face any problem during the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Centre said on Friday. In a press release the Union department of empowerment of persons with disabilities (DEPwD) said essential support services, personal assistance, and physical and communication accessibility should be provided to them.

People dependent on caregivers should continue to get their services, the department, which comes under the social justice and empowerment ministry, said. Persons with disabilities can seek assistance for rectification of fault in their wheelchair and other assistive devices, the release said. The 'Comprehensive Disability Inclusive Guidelines' issued by the DEPwD, said while COVID-19 is impacting the entire population, people with disabilities are more vulnerable to the disease due to their physical, sensory and cognitive limitations. "There is a need to understand that their disability specific requirements, daily living activities and take appropriate and timely measures to ensure their protection and safety during situations of risk," the release said.

Section 8 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, guarantees equal protection and safety for persons with disabilities in these situations, it said. Likewise caregivers of persons with disabilities should be allowed to reach them by exempting them from restrictions during the lockdown or providing passes in a simplified manner on priority, the release said.

To ensure continuation of support services for persons with disabilities with minimum human contact, due publicity needs to be given to ensuring personal protective equipment for caregivers, it said. Resident welfare association should be sensitised about the need of such persons so as to allow entry of maid, caregivers and other support providers to their residence after following due sanitizing procedures.

Disabled persons should be given access to essential food, water, medicine, and, to the extent possible, such items should be delivered at their residence or place where they have been quarantined, the department told states and union territories. Visually impaired and other persons with severe disabilities serving in the public and private sectors should be exempted from essential services work during the lockdown period as they can easily get infected, the release said.

On-line counselling mechanism should be developed to de-stress persons with disabilities as well as their families to cope with the quarantine period, it said. Helpline numbers should also be launched at the state level exclusively for persons with disabilities with facilities of sign language interpretation and video calling, the release said..

