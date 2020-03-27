Turkey limits intercity bus travel, bans beach walks and fishing - minister

Turkey limited intercity bus travel and banned walks and fishing along the seashore and beaches, as well as jogging in forests and parks on weekends, as Ankara extended measures against the coronavirus.

Local governors could decide to extend the decision to week days, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told an interview on NTV news channel.

