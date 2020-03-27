Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump, Michigan governor trade jabs as state's virus cases mount

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Detroit
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 22:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 22:11 IST
Trump, Michigan governor trade jabs as state's virus cases mount

President Donald Trump and Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan took fresh swipes at each other over the spread of the coronavirus, escalating a war of words as the state braces to become one of the hardest hit by the pandemic. Whitmer sent a letter to Trump on Thursday seeking a major disaster declaration for Michigan, which along with other hotspots for the coronavirus has been struggling to cope with a surge in hospitalizations and a shortage of supplies and tests for the illness.

She challenged Trump to stand with the people of Michigan in a tweet on Thursday night, after he criticized her handling of the coronavirus spread and said she relied too much on the federal government. "I've asked repeatedly and respectfully for help. We need it. No more political attacks, just PPEs, ventilators, N95 masks, test kits. You said you stand with Michigan — prove it," Whitmer said.

Trump said on a Fox News interview earlier that he has had a "big problem with the young, a woman governor" from Michigan. "I mean, she's not stepping up. I don't know if she knows what's going on, but all she does is sit there and blame the federal government. She doesn't get it done, and we send her a lot," Trump said.

He demurred on whether he would approve the disaster declaration, saying "we'll have to make a decision on that". The number of U.S. coronavirus infections climbed above 82,000 on Thursday, surpassing the national tallies of China and Italy.

Michigan has reported 2,856 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 60 deaths, although Detroit's mayor said "thousands and thousands" in the state had the disease but were not getting tested. There has been speculation Whitmer, 48, a rising Democratic Party star, could be picked as a vice presidential running mate by the eventual Democratic nominee to take on Trump for the White House in November's election.

She has deflected any discussion of a possible vice presidential selection. But the spat with Trump, along with her delivery of the Democratic response to his State of the Union address in February, has elevated her national profile. Adding Whitmer to the Democratic ticket could help the party recapture Michigan in November. Trump's upset victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 was aided by his surprise victory in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

France ramps up pressure on companies to ditch dividends

France will ask state-backed firms not to pay dividends and urged others to forego shareholder payouts if they wanted to qualify for tax relief to counter the coronavirus crisis. Unions had called for all companies to scrap dividends to pre...

U.S. House approves $2.2 trln coronavirus bill, sends to Trump

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday approved a 2.2 trillion aid package - the largest in American history - to help individuals and companies cope with an economic downturn caused by the coronavirus outbreak and provide hospitals wi...

Organised milk producers face no supply disruption, individual

Organised milk producers of West Bengal on Friday said they are facing no disruption in supplies because of the lockdown, but individual cattle owners find themselves in distress situation because of suspension of train services. Some of th...

Afghan government announces "inclusive" team for talks with Taliban

Afghanistans government announced a 21-member team to negotiate with the Taliban, in a tentative sign of progress for the United States-brokered peace deal. The list announced late on Thursday by the countrys State Ministry of Peace was hea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020