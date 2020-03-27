60-year-old corona positive man dies in Rajasthan with co-morbid conditions, total cases 50

A 60-year-old man, who had tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, has died due to co-morbid conditions related to heart and kidney, an official said on Friday, even as total positive cases in the state rose by seven to touch 50. T The man had no travel history abroad, but he had visited a private hospital at Bhilwara for his heart and kidney ailments, officials said, adding, some doctors and nursing staff of the facility had already tested positive for COVID-19.

"The patient died on Thursday night. Doctors have attributed the death to his comorbid conditions," Additional Chief Secretary (health) Rohit Kumar Singh said. His death takes the total number of COVID-19-related casualties in the state to two. However, officials have maintained that both the deaths were due to comorbid conditions. The state reported seven fresh positive cases on Friday: two in Bhilwara (relatives of the man who died), two in Dungarpur (a father-son duo) and one each in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Churu, the officials said.

The fresh reports take the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 50, while 278 reports are still awaited, they said. The Dungarpur father-son duo had travelled from Indore (MP) to their native place (Aaspur in Dungarpur) on a motorbike on March 25, the officials said, adding they were screened the next day. After the fresh case in the walled city area of Jaipur, the administration clamped curfew in seven police station areas: Ramganj, Kotwali, Manak Chowk, Brahampuri, Nahargarh, Galta Gate and Subhash Chowk. "Curfew has been as a precautionary measure after a 45-year-old man who returned from Oman was tested coronavirus positive,” DCP North Dr Rajeev Pachar told PTI. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria and BJP state president and MLA Satish Poonia in the presence of senior officials. The chief minister said the government will ensure that the poor and needy do not sleep hungry due to the ongoing countrywide lockdown. Medical and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma said, “We have also urged all private hospitals in the state to be ready to provide health services in an emergency.” Comorbidity refers to one or more diseases or conditions that occur along with another condition in the person at the same time.

This is the second COVID-19 death in the state. Officials have said that both the deaths were due to comorbidity. Earlier, an Italian tourist, who was cured of the virus, had later died of heart attack due to lungs and heart problem at a private hospital in the state capital.

The Bhilwara district administration has taken over five private hospitals to boost the isolation facilities for coronavirus patients. "We have issued orders to take control of five hospitals along with their staff and equipment for COVID-19 related treatment. The Health Department teams have taken control," Bhilwara Collector Rajendra Bhatt said.

As per a Bhilwara district administration's report, 6,445 people have been ordered home-quarantined. Apart from hospitals, hotel/resort/hostels have also been taken over, in which 1,511 quarantine beds and 12,900 beds in dormitory and halls have been arranged. A 200-bed isolation ward in the Bhilwara district hospital, besides 35-bed isolation wards in private hospitals too have been set up. A team of 1,500 health workers and 2,400 police personnel in Bhilwara is currently undertaking the largest screening exercise to trace cases. They have surveyed over over 5.33 lakh people in 1.06 lakh households. So far, 21 positive cases have been found in Bhilwara, followed by Jaipur (10), Jhunjhunu (6), Jodhpur (6), Pratapgarh (2), Dungarpur (2) Pali, Sikar and Churu (one each).

Three infected people in the state have recovered. The state administration had initially imposed a curfew and sealed the borders in Bhilwara and Jhunjhunu districts. The entire state was brought under lockdown on March 22. Massive screening and survey of suspected people is underway in the state, officials said..

