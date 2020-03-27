Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six positive cases detected in Chhattisgarh so far: State Health Minister TS Singhdeo

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singhdeo on Friday said that six confirmed cases of coronavirus have been found in the state so far and also spoke in detail about how the state is planning to combat the outbreak.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Raipur (Chhattisgarh)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 23:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 23:01 IST
Six positive cases detected in Chhattisgarh so far: State Health Minister TS Singhdeo
Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singhdeo. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singhdeo on Friday said that six confirmed cases of coronavirus have been found in the state so far and also spoke in detail about how the state is planning to combat the outbreak. "Six positive cases have been detected in Chhattisgarh," he said while speaking to ANI.

The Minister said it has been thought of that instead of creating smaller units, patients should be kept in big hospital with larger number of beds so as to minimise the chances of transmission. "Currently, in AIIMS, there are preparations for 100 beds and 100 more as well. Apart from this, the hospital in Manak, 100-150 beds are there. Apart from that, the training centre of the Panchayat Department in Nimora can handle 50 patients. The government has taken over and a senior officer has been put in charge. That hospital will exclusively be for the treatment of Coronavirus. Apart from that, talks of arrangements in the medical college in Jagdalpur is going on. We are seeing what can be done in Raigarh," the Minister said.

He also said the Collectors have been told to identify arrangements for separate 100 beds so that in case the transmission increases, units with 100 beds can be established. The Health Minister admitted that they are having problems over testing kits and added that it will be too soon to talk of community transmission.

"We do not want small units because if you are keeping them at various separate places, the chances of transmission will increase. If you are keeping them at one place, there would be dedicated staff and those affected will be them. If you open units at 1000 places, this could spread from 1000 places," he said. He also said that if the requirement of more than 4000 beds arises, then it will be a problem.

The Minister while pointing out that the situation in India is relatively better as compared to the global scenario cautioned that we cannot be satisfied with it. He emphasised that precautions need to be taken. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Afghanistan approves plan to impose lockdown in Kabul

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 27

EXCLUSIVE-Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St to snap record three-day surge as virus threat intensifies

Wall Streets historic three-day bounce was stalled on Friday as doubts about the fate of the U.S. economy resurfaced with the number of coronavirus cases in the country skyrocketing. The United States surpassed China as the nation with the ...

WRAPUP 1-Canada bolsters Main Street with wage subsidy amid coronavirus outbreak

Canada said on Friday it will cover 75 of wages for small businesses and the central bank cut its key interest rate to the lowest level in a decade, as officials sought to limit layoffs and bolster an economy hard hit by the coronavirus pan...

Historic $2.2 trillion coronavirus bill passes U.S. House, headed to Trump

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday approved a 2.2 trillion aid package - the largest in American history - to help people and businesses cope with the economic downturn inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic. The massive bill also r...

Italy records almost 1,000 virus deaths in one-day record

Italy recorded a shocking spike in coronavirus deaths Friday with 969 new victims, the worst daily record for any country since the pandemic beganThe infection rate, however, continued its downward trend, with the civil protection agency re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020