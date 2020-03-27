Six positive cases detected in Chhattisgarh so far: State Health Minister TS Singhdeo

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singhdeo on Friday said that six confirmed cases of coronavirus have been found in the state so far and also spoke in detail about how the state is planning to combat the outbreak. "Six positive cases have been detected in Chhattisgarh," he said while speaking to ANI.

The Minister said it has been thought of that instead of creating smaller units, patients should be kept in big hospital with larger number of beds so as to minimise the chances of transmission. "Currently, in AIIMS, there are preparations for 100 beds and 100 more as well. Apart from this, the hospital in Manak, 100-150 beds are there. Apart from that, the training centre of the Panchayat Department in Nimora can handle 50 patients. The government has taken over and a senior officer has been put in charge. That hospital will exclusively be for the treatment of Coronavirus. Apart from that, talks of arrangements in the medical college in Jagdalpur is going on. We are seeing what can be done in Raigarh," the Minister said.

He also said the Collectors have been told to identify arrangements for separate 100 beds so that in case the transmission increases, units with 100 beds can be established. The Health Minister admitted that they are having problems over testing kits and added that it will be too soon to talk of community transmission.

"We do not want small units because if you are keeping them at various separate places, the chances of transmission will increase. If you are keeping them at one place, there would be dedicated staff and those affected will be them. If you open units at 1000 places, this could spread from 1000 places," he said. He also said that if the requirement of more than 4000 beds arises, then it will be a problem.

The Minister while pointing out that the situation in India is relatively better as compared to the global scenario cautioned that we cannot be satisfied with it. He emphasised that precautions need to be taken. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.