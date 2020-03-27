Left Menu
Peugeot proposes infection prevention plan to restart plants, unions disagree

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 23:23 IST
  • Created: 27-03-2020 23:23 IST
French car maker PSA has presented a safety plan with a view to restarting European plants closed for fear of coronavirus infection, but its unions said it was to soon to for that.

The government has urged companies that have adequate safety measures in place to continue their activities if possible, though this has met with growing resistance from unions, with some in sectors such as weapons and defence manufacturing questioning whether their operations were essential. PSA, which makes the Peugeot and Citroen brands, has suspended output in all its European plants until March 27 and has not given a target date for restarting production. But it said pilot plants in Valenciennes and Douvrin, in northern France, could possibly restart from early April with volunteers.

"We will absolutely not jeopardise our workers' health, so that the industrial restart that is necessary to safeguard the future of the company can be done in optimal conditions," PSA chief Carlos Tavares said in a statement on Friday. PSA will take workers' body temperatures, provide face masks and ensure ample spacing at each workplace. It will also keep all doors except fire doors open so as to avoid infection via door handles.

It will also disinfect tools and work surfaces every 60 minutes, workers will have to wait three hours before touching a component that has been handled by another worker and breaks will be lengthened by five minutes for handwashing. It will also double the number of shuttle buses to ensure better spacing between passengers.

The car maker will apply these measures not only in its assembly plants but also at sales and administrative sites. "These health measures are quite robust, but the time has not yet come. Restarting work would be premature as long as the peak of the epidemic is not behind us," said Sebastien Leroy, CFTC union member at the Valenciennes gearbox plant.

PSA aims to restart the Douvrin engines plant on April 3 and Valenciennes on March 30, the Valenciennes site with reduced staffing of 200 people and output of just 70 gearboxes per day. "We don't get it. France is preparing to extend confinement and at the same time PSA is organising de-confinement," CGT union member Jean-Pierre Mercier said.

France on Friday extended a national lockdown till April 15. CGT leader Philippe Martinez speaking on radio station RFI saluted those working to combat the health crisis but added that too many people were working to produce non-essential goods.

"At the moment, we have no need to manufacture airplanes, ships or cars. Or lipstick, for that matter," he said. (Additional reporting by Marine Pennetier Writing by Geert De Clercq Editing by Alex Richardson and Ken Ferris)

