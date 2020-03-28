Four passengers die on cruise ship with coronavirus outbreak off Panama

Four passengers have died on board the MS Zaandam, a cruise ship currently off the coast of Panama with dozens of guests suffering from influenza-like symptoms, at least two of whom have coronavirus, the vessel's operator said on Friday.

"Holland America Line can confirm that four older guests have passed away on Zaandam," the cruise line said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.