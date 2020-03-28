Trump orders GM to produce ventilators under Defense Production Act

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an order requiring carmaker General Motors Co to produce ventilators to fight the coronavirus pandemic under the Defense Production Act.

In a memorandum released by the White House, Trump said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar would determine the number of ventilators GM must produce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

