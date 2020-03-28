U.S. Representative Mike Kelly tests positive for coronavirus

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly, Republican of Pennsylvania, said on Friday he has tested positive for the coronavirus, the fifth member of Congress to do so. In a statement, Kelly said he had started experiencing mild flu-like symptoms earlier this week, and his doctor ordered a test that he obtained at a drive-through testing site.

"My test came back positive this afternoon," he said. "My symptoms remain mild, and I will serve the 16th district from home until I fully recover."

