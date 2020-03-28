Six more test coronavirus positive in Gujarat, count now 53

With six more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, the number of such cases in the state has risen to 53, an official said on Saturday. The six new cases were reported since Friday evening, the official said.

"As many as six new cases were reported since last evening, taking the number of such cases in the state to 53," Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said. Three COVID-19 patients have so far died in the state- one each in Surat, Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.