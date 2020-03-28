Left Menu
CGHS beneficiaries can get medicines for 3 months at a time: Health Ministry

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries (chronic disease patients) may be issued or indented medicines for three months at a time without the necessity of the beneficiary having to visit the wellness centre.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries (chronic disease patients) may be issued or indented medicines for three months at a time without the necessity of the beneficiary having to visit the wellness centre.

"Medicines may be issued or indented for 3 months at a time (in chronic diseases) through an authorised representative in the following special circumstances without requirement of the beneficiary himself or herself visiting wellness centre," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, according to the latest update by the ministry, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India has increased to 873. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

