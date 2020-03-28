Indonesia reports 109 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 1,155

Indonesia confirmed 109 new coronavirus infections, taking the total cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,155, a health ministry official said on Saturday.

Achmad Yurianto, the ministry official, confirmed 15 additional deaths, taking the total to 102, while 59 had recovered since the outbreak was detected weeks ago.

The latest numbers were counted over a 24-hour cycle ending at 0500 GMT daily.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.