Japan's Abe warns coronavirus outbreak could worsen if people don't take proper measures
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday requested people to refrain from non-essential meetings and said coronavirus infections could escalate if people let down their guard and don't take proper containment measures.
Abe made the comments at a news conference in Tokyo.
