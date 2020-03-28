Saudi Arabian Airlines to start UK repatriation flights -British embassy
Saudi Arabian Airlines has agreed to operate exceptional commercial flights to allow British nationals and their families to return to the United Kingdom, according to a British embassy message sent by e-mail late on Friday.
The airline will operate flights in the week starting March 29 from Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam to London's Heathrow Airport and additional flights if required, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabian Airlines
- British
- Heathrow Airport
- Dammam
- Riyadh
- Jeddah
