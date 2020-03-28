Left Menu
Saudi Arabian Airlines to start UK repatriation flights -British embassy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 16:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 15:39 IST
Representative Image

Saudi Arabian Airlines has agreed to operate exceptional commercial flights to allow British nationals and their families to return to the United Kingdom, according to a British embassy message sent by e-mail late on Friday.

The airline will operate flights in the week starting March 29 from Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam to London's Heathrow Airport and additional flights if required, it said.

