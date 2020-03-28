Iran death toll rises by 139 to 2,517 in last 24 hours

Iran's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose to 2,517 on Saturday, with 139 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.

The total number of cases diagnosed so far rose by 3,076 to 35,408, he said on state TV, adding 3,206 were in a critical condition.

