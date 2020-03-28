Northern Cyprus reports first coronavirus death -Turkish state media

Northern Cyprus reported its first death from the coronavirus on Saturday after a 67-year old German tourist died in hospital in Nicosia, according to Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency. The German man also suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and high blood pressure, Anadolu said. It said the man had been treated at the Dr. Burhan Nalbantoglu hospital in Nicosia.

Anadolu, citing a statement from the ministry on Saturday, said the total number of cases in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) had risen to 61. Earlier this month, Ankara had said it sent 72 million lira ($11.16 million) in emergency financial assistance and medical supplies to the TRNC due to the virus outbreak.

The island of Cyprus was divided in 1974 following a Turkish invasion triggered by a Greek-inspired coup. The island's Greek Cypriots live mostly in the south, and Turkish Cypriots in the north and several peacemaking efforts have failed thus far. ($1 = 6.4530 liras)

