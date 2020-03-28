Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.African billionaire Motsepe donates $57 mln to fight coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 17:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 16:40 IST
S.African billionaire Motsepe donates $57 mln to fight coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: pixnio

South African billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe said on Saturday his group of companies would donate 1 billion rands ($57 million) to help fight the coronavirus outbreak that has forced the country into total lockdown as infections climb. South Africa entered a 21-day lockdown on Friday with people restricted to their homes and most businesses shuttered.

The country has reported 1,170 cases of coronavirus and now faces a near-certain deep recession. Motsepe, President Cyril Ramaphosa's brother-in-law and head of investment firm African Rainbow Capital, said at a media conference the money would be channeled through the government to build water, health and education facilities.

The pledge follows a 1 billion rand donation each by the Oppenheimer and Rupert families, and a government package of more than 3 billion rands for industrial firms, and comes a day after the country lost its last investment-grade credit rating. ($1 = 17.6250 rand)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending change in supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

We all have to follow lockdown as it is necessary to contain spread of COVID-19: Arvind Kejriwal.

We all have to follow lockdown as it is necessary to contain spread of COVID-19 Arvind Kejriwal....

Haryana CM directs officials to ensure medical, shelter arrangements for migrant labourers

Taking a step further towards ensuring to contain the spread of coronavirus in the State, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed the officers of district administrations to make appropriate arrangements for setting up of ca...

Italy says virus response fateful for EU

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte warned Saturday that the European Union could lose its purpose if it fails to come up with a strong response to the coronavirus threat. Conte aired his grievances after the 27 EU leaders could not agree...

Eight West Ham players have virus symptoms says Brady

West Ham have eight players in self-isolation after showing mild symptoms of the coronavirus, according to the clubs vice-chairwoman Karren Brady. The Hammers are the latest Premier League club to be hit by the pandemic.Arsenal manager Mike...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020