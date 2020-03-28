Nina Dobrev goes on bicycle ride with Shaun White despite lockdown in LA

Have we forgotten the relation between Nina Dobrev and Grant Mellon? If you are a diehard fan of Nina Dobrev, you must have not forgotten her previous relationship with Ian Somerhalder with whom she also shared screen in The Vampire Diaries.

Nina Dobrev was spotted multiple times with Grant Mellon having PDA-filled romance while hitting the beach in August or September 2019. The beautiful couple escaped to Hawaii for Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry's Maui wedding. She was spotted smooching him at a beach.

But the relationship between Nina Dobrev and Grant Mellon only lasted for a year. The reason behind their breakup is still unknown. However, the beautiful actress is currently (reportedly) in a relationship with Shaun White, an American professional snowboarder, skateboarder and musician.

When majority of the countries are having lockdown and curfew or some countries are practicing social distancing to combat coronavirus, Nina Dobrev seems to be quite smart for a having a bicycle ride with Shaun White. Otherwise, she seems to be practicing social distancing in fighting against Covid-19.

The rumoured couple, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White stepped out for some fresh air despite the epidemic. The professional skateboarder was seen holding his pet dog by his left hand and managing the cycle by his right hand.

On another day, Ian Somerhalder's former lovebird, Nina Dobrev was seen jogging to keep herself fit in Los Angeles. She donned a white Ralph Lauren Polo hoodie with the logo across the chest in and the flag of USA was clearly visible on her sleeve. She had paired her upper garments with activewear leggings and white sneakers and completed her look wearing a round black sunglass.

Shaun White recently joked on Instagram about practicing his snowboarding skills from his living room. "Where I'll be training from now on … #StayHome #Quarantine," he wrote on Instagram.

Los Angeles last week shut down all non-essential activities and ordered residents to shelter in place in an effort to slow the coronavirus spread.

Also Read: Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.