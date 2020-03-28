National COVID-19 Teleconsultation Centre launched to strengthen communication among doctors

A National COVID-19 Teleconsultation Centre has been set up to enable doctors treating coronavirus patients to remain in constant contact with experts from across the country and share information, Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday. He said that this will provide a robust communication for the doctors and help improve treatment.

"A COVID-19 National Teleconsultation Centre has been set up to enable doctors across the country better treat coronavirus patients, discuss among themselves and talk to experts at AIIMS. This has been set up to enable doctors to provide better treatment to coronavirus patients," Vardhan said. He underlined that the centre will act as a hub for sharing information regarding coronavirus among doctors.

"This will allow doctors to have consultation, communication, education and information regarding the treatment of patients with coronavirus," Vardhan said. Meanwhile, the Union Health Minister said that the central government has also given legal sanctity to teleconsultation.

"Several patients are not able to reach doctors and hospitals amid coronavirus lockdown. People can now talk to the doctors for the medicines they are taking and have a consultation over the phone for medical emergencies. Telemedicine policy has been given legal sanctity," Vardhan added. This comes as the country is in a three-week lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs has claimed 19 lives and infected at least 873 others as on Friday. (ANI)

