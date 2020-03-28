Left Menu
COVID-19: IMA slams Maha govt's claim about pvt doctors

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 17:12 IST
The Indian Medical Association's (IMA) Maharashtra chapter on Saturday said the state government's claim that private doctors had stopped their practice due to the coronavirus outbreak, was not based on facts. Collectors and divisional commissioners have issued notices to IMA-affiliated doctors in all 36 districts, threatening to cancel their medical council registration under the Epidemic Act 1897, the IMA Maharashta said in a statement.

The state government's claim that private doctors had stopped their practice, following the pandemic, was not based on facts. "Doctors have worked round the clock and supported the government's decisions," the statement said.

The lockdown announced on March 25 impacted the functioning of only 1 or 2 per cent clinics and hospitals, it clarified. According to the statement, medical and paramedical staff were finding it difficult to reach their work places during the lockdown.

"Even before they show their ID cards, they are beaten up by the police," the statement said, citing that in light of such attacks, staffers are forced to remain at home, affecting the functioning of clinics and hospitals. The Chief Minister and Health Minister had agreed to look into this. But the situation had not improved, the statement said.

The IMA demanded that identity cards for all medical and paramedical staff be uploaded online so that they can be downloaded easily. Doctors, above the age of 65, should be exempted from being prosecuted under the Epidemic Act, considering they have already dedicated 40 years in service, the IMA urged.

The government should direct people not to crowd clinics and dispensaries, but instead visit doctors with prior appointment, it stated. Doctors should not be asked to vacate their homes in housing societies if ones of their patientsis diagnosed with COVID-19, it urged.

