Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) Top stories from the western

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 17:35 IST
Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) Top stories from the western

Top stories from the western region at 1730 hrs. . BOM18 MH-VIRUS-2ND LD CASES 14 new coronavirus cases found in Maha, number rises to 167 Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) The number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra rose to 167 with 14 persons testing positive for the infection till Saturday evening, the health department said. .

BOM15 GJ-VIRUS-DEATH Coronavirus patient dies in Gujarat Ahmedabad, Mar 28 (PTI) A 46-year-old woman who had coronavirus infection died at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital here on Saturday afternoon, taking the number of COVID-19 patients who have died in Gujarat to four, authorities said. . BOM9 MH-VIRUS-NURSE-MODI COVID-19: Modi calls up Pune nurse, thanks her for efforts Pune, Mar 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up a nurse from the civic-run Naidu Hospital, which has been treating COVID-19 patients, and applauded the work done by the hospital staff to fight the pandemic, a civic official said on Saturday. .

BOM12 GJ-VIRUS-STRANDED 1,800 people stranded in U'khand to return to Guj in 28 buses Ahmedabad, Mar 28 (PTI) As many as 1,800 people from Gujarat, who were stranded in Uttarakhand due to the nation- wide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, will be brought back to Ahmedabad in 28 buses by Saturday night, a senior official said. . BOM6 GJ-VIRUS-CASES Six more test coronavirus positive in Gujarat, count now 53 Ahmedabad, Mar 28 (PTI) With six more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, the number of such cases in the state has risen to 53, an official said on Saturday. .

PTI KRK KRK KRK. .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

6 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 28 PTI Six fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Kerala on Saturday, taking the total number of people undergoing treatment in the state for the deadly virus to 165. The state reported its first fatal case on Satu...

Kerala police deploy drones to book lockdown violators

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 28 PTI As the nation-wide lockdown to prevent coronavirus spread continues, Kerala police on Saturday deployed drones at various places to monitor the unlawful assembly of people and book those violating the curfew n...

Moscow mayor urges residents to stay home during holiday week

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin urged Muscovites on Saturday to stay at home during the non-working week announced by President Vladimir Putin in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Russian authorities said on Saturday they had record...

Amid spike in coronavirus cases, India boosts capacity for tougher challenges ahead

Amid looming fears of coronavirus infection entering the community transmission stage, India is boosting its overall health infrastructure by initiating measures like designating dedicated hospitals for affected patients in states, ramping ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020