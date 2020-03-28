Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) Top stories from the western

Top stories from the western region at 1730 hrs. . BOM18 MH-VIRUS-2ND LD CASES 14 new coronavirus cases found in Maha, number rises to 167 Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) The number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra rose to 167 with 14 persons testing positive for the infection till Saturday evening, the health department said. .

BOM15 GJ-VIRUS-DEATH Coronavirus patient dies in Gujarat Ahmedabad, Mar 28 (PTI) A 46-year-old woman who had coronavirus infection died at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital here on Saturday afternoon, taking the number of COVID-19 patients who have died in Gujarat to four, authorities said. . BOM9 MH-VIRUS-NURSE-MODI COVID-19: Modi calls up Pune nurse, thanks her for efforts Pune, Mar 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up a nurse from the civic-run Naidu Hospital, which has been treating COVID-19 patients, and applauded the work done by the hospital staff to fight the pandemic, a civic official said on Saturday. .

BOM12 GJ-VIRUS-STRANDED 1,800 people stranded in U'khand to return to Guj in 28 buses Ahmedabad, Mar 28 (PTI) As many as 1,800 people from Gujarat, who were stranded in Uttarakhand due to the nation- wide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, will be brought back to Ahmedabad in 28 buses by Saturday night, a senior official said. . BOM6 GJ-VIRUS-CASES Six more test coronavirus positive in Gujarat, count now 53 Ahmedabad, Mar 28 (PTI) With six more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, the number of such cases in the state has risen to 53, an official said on Saturday. .

PTI KRK KRK KRK. .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.