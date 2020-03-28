Left Menu
Swiss coronavirus death toll reaches 235, confirmed cases top 13,000

The Swiss death toll from coronavirus has reached 235, the country's public health ministry said on Saturday, rising from 197 people on Friday.

The number of confirmed cases also increased to 13,213 from 12,161 on Friday, it said. The government is due to give an update later on Saturday on the epidemic situation.

