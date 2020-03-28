Coronavirus: Reports of 59 Goa samples awaited

Reports of 59 samples sent for coronavirus testing are awaited, Goa health authorities said on Saturday. A state health department bulletin said 29 people are admitted in isolation wards.

While chief minister Pramod Sawant, during a press conference, said 798 people are home quarantined in the state, the medical bulletin issued by Directorate of Health services said this figure was 10. The state has three COVID-9 patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.