Coronavirus: Reports of 59 Goa samples awaited
Reports of 59 samples sent for coronavirus testing are awaited, Goa health authorities said on Saturday. A state health department bulletin said 29 people are admitted in isolation wards.
While chief minister Pramod Sawant, during a press conference, said 798 people are home quarantined in the state, the medical bulletin issued by Directorate of Health services said this figure was 10. The state has three COVID-9 patients.
