Total coronavirus cases in Delhi jumps to 49, second death reported

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Saturday climbed to 49, while a Yemini national has become the second person to die of the COVID-19 infection in Delhi, authorities said. The foreign national, aged 60, died on Thursday at a private hospital here, a senior official said, adding the laboratory report was received late Friday night.

Earlier, a 68-year-old woman in Delhi had died due to the virus. According to the Delhi Health Department, out of these cases, 41 patients are admitted to various hospitals.

Five have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country. On Friday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 40.

The COVID-affected patients in Delhi include a Mohalla Clinic doctor, his wife and daughter, health department officials said. The total number of COVID-19 samples sent to date stands at 1,787 and 1,346 reports have been received. As many as 2,09,567 passengers who have returned from the coronavirus-affected countries have been screened at the Delhi airport till March 28 and placed under surveillance, Delhi Health Department authorities said. Among the 19,782 passengers screened at Delhi airport between March 18-22 by medical teams, 18,573 passengers are in-home quarantine and 1,173 are in quarantine at government facilities, the Delhi Health Department said in a statement.

As many as 13,132 contacts (persons) are under home quarantine till date and 1,639 have completed their 14-day quarantine, they said. "Orders have been issued for testing of doctors/workers of health care facilities, who are directly involved in treatment of COVID-19 positive patients and in drawing samples from patients at designated centres for sample collection. "All patients with severe acute respiratory illness admitted in government hospitals are also to be tested," the department earlier said.

