Left Menu
Development News Edition

10% SARI patients test positive for COVID-19; 3 have no history of contact

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 28-03-2020 23:18 IST
10% SARI patients test positive for COVID-19; 3 have no history of contact

About ten per cent patients suffering from severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) who were tested for coronavirus have been found to be positive for the disease and three of these patients do not have any exposure history, officials said. The three persons from as many states -- Chennai, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra  -- have neither revealed any recent travel history nor did they come in contact with an infected patient, the officials said.

According to Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Raman R Gangakhedkar, around 11 out of the total 110 patients with SARI who were hospitalised have tested positive for COVID-19. Refuting the possibility of community transmission, Gangakhedkar said they have just started testing SARI cases.

"There are some sporadic cases where people are not revealing their exposure history but their numbers are not significant enough to assume that the virus is spreading rapidly," Gangakhedkar said. "Till the time we see a significant number of cases to indicate community transmission, let us not over interpret things," he said.

The ICMR recently revised the testing strategy for COVID-19 stating that all hospitalised patients with severe acute respiratory illness having symptoms of fever and cough and/or shortness of breath will henceforth be also tested for coronavirus infection. Besides, according to the revised guidelines, asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case should be tested once between day 5 and day 14 of coming in his/her contact.  All asymptomatic individuals who have undertaken international travel in the last 14 days and develop symptoms, all symptomatic contacts of laboratory confirmed cases and all symptomatic health care workers are also being tested as per the guidelines.

The strategy of coronavirus testing was revised in view of the rising cases of the pandemic in the country to contain the spread of the infection and to provide reliable diagnosis to all individuals meeting the inclusion criteria of COVID-19 testing..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

Nina Dobrev goes on bicycle ride with Shaun White despite lockdown in LA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

Buccaneers re-sign CB Smith

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed cornerback and special-teams standout Ryan Smith on Saturday. Smith played over half of the Buccaneers special-teams snaps in 2019 despite sitting out the first four games on suspension.The 26-year old rec...

Motor racing-F1 could race into January if necessary, says Binotto

Formula One could shorten grand prix weekends and race into January if that helps salvage a season ravaged by the coronavirus, according to Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto.The opening race in Australia on March 15 was cancelled and the showcase...

UAE extends nightly curfew as Qatar reports first coronavirus fatality

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday extended to April 5 a nightly curfew to sterilise public places to combat the spread of coronavirus as neighbouring Qatar reported its first death from the disease.The UAEs deep clean campaign, being imp...

Don't know how enforceable quarantine in New York City Metro area will help: Governor

New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo has dismissed a suggestion by President Donald Trump about an enforceable quarantine in the New York City Metro area, saying he doubts such a measure will achieve anything from a medical point of view, e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020