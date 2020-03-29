NHL-Second Colorado player tests positive for virus says Avalanche

A second Colorado Avalanche player has tested positive for the coronavirus, the National Hockey League (NHL) team said on Saturday. The unnamed player is in self-isolation and players, staff and others who might have come in close contact with him have been notified are isolated and monitoring their health, the Avalanche said.

The announcement brought to four the number of known NHL players who have tested positive for the virus. The Avalanche said on Thursday another player, who it did not identify, had tested positive for the virus but appeared to have recovered.

Two players from the Ottawa Senators earlier in March were also reported to have tested positive for coronavirus. The NHL on March 12 said it was pausing its season due to concern over the virus which has killed thousands globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.