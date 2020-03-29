Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Juventus players, coach Sarri agree pay cut due to coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2020 01:23 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 01:23 IST
Soccer-Juventus players, coach Sarri agree pay cut due to coronavirus

Juventus players and coach Maurizio Sarri have reached an agreement over a wage reduction that will save the Italian champions 90 million euros in the 2019/2020 financial year, the Serie A club announced on Saturday.

Sarri and the players have agreed to what amounts to a four-month pay cut to help the Italia champions during the coronavirus crisis. The agreement comes at a time when leading clubs around Europe have had to slash wage bills because of the dramatic impact of matches having to be postponed or played behind closed doors due to the spread of the virus.

"The economic and financial effects of the understanding reached are positive for about 90 million euros ($100.26 million) for the 2019/2020 financial year", Juventus said in a statement on Saturday. "The understanding provides for the reduction of the compensation for an amount equal to the monthly payments of March, April, May and June 2020", it added, saying personal agreements with Sarri and the players will be finalised in the coming weeks.

The Turin-based club, in one of the regions hit hardest by the crisis, have suffered in recent weeks with three of their players having tested positive for the virus -- forward Paulo Dybala, defender Daniele Rugani and midfielder Blaise Matuidi. Soccer around the world has been brought to a standstill by the pandemic and Italy's top-fight Serie A has been suspended since March 9. Italy has seen the highest number of deaths in any country from the virus so far.

HEALTH EMERGENCY "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that, due to the current global health emergency (which) is preventing the performance of the sporting activity, it has reached an understanding with the players and the coach of the First Team regarding their compensation for the residual portion of the current sport season," the statement said.

"The understanding provides for the reduction of the compensation for an amount equal to the monthly wages of March, April, May and June 2020. "In the coming weeks, personal agreements with the players and the coach will be finalised, as required by the current regulations.

"Should the current season's matches be rescheduled, the Club will negotiate in good faith with the players and the coach conditional increases of compensation according to the actual resumption and finalisation of official competitions. "Juventus would like to thank the players and the coach for their commitment at a difficult time for everyone."

Long-standing player Giorgio Chiellini is understood to have led the players' negotiations amid reports in the Italian media that Cristiano Ronaldo had agreed to sacrifice 3.8 million euros of his yearly wage to ease the financial burden on the club while Italy is in lockdown. The agreement comes the day after leading Spanish club Atletico Madrid took the decision to cut the wages of their staff, including the players, to ease the financial burden on the club.

Atletico joined La Liga rivals Barcelona, who imposed a compulsory wage reduction on their players during the period of lockdown after Spain became the second-most affected country by the coronavirus in Europe behind Italy. ($1 = 0.8977 euros)$1 = 0.8977 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

Nina Dobrev goes on bicycle ride with Shaun White despite lockdown in LA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Rosneft halts work in Venezuela

Russian oil giant Rosneft announced Saturday it is halting its activities in Venezuela and selling its assets there, a country that has been hit by US trade sanctions. Rosneft announces the termination of its operations in Venezuela and the...

BSF officer posted at quarantine centre in MP found positive for COVID-19

A BSF officer, who was posted as a supervisory officer at a BSF quarantine centre in Madhya Pradeshs Tekanpur has tested positive for COVID-19.He attended four meetings from March 15-19 where he met other ADG and IG rank officers. His wife ...

160,000 Germans repatriated during virus pandemic

Germany has repatriated more than 160,000 of its nationals from abroad as borders close due to the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Saturday. The foreign ministry had earlier estimated that around 200,000 Germans were ...

Boston Uprising's 'Mouffin' accused of sexual misconduct

Boston Uprising off-tank player Walid Mouffin Bassal was removed from Saturdays match against Toronto after several allegations surfaced of sexual misconduct. The Boston Uprising has learned of allegations against Walid Mouffin Bassal, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020