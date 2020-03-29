China reports 45 new coronavirus cases on March 28

China reported 45 new coronavirus cases in the mainland on March 28, down from 54 on the previous day, with all but one involving travellers from overseas, the health authority said on Sunday.

A total of 3,300 people have now died in mainland China from COVID-19, with a reported 81,439 infections.

