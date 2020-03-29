Tokyo confirms 68 new coronavirus cases, record daily increase - NHK

Tokyo confirms 68 new coronavirus cases, record daily increase - NHKReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-03-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 12:14 IST
Tokyo has confirmed 68 new coronavirus cases, a record daily increase, public broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday.
Infections in Japan have climbed to more than 1,700, with 55 deaths as of early Sunday, excluding those from a cruise ship quarantined last month, NHK said.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has asked the tens of millions of people in the city and surrounding regions to avoid non-essential, non-urgent outings until April 12, particularly this weekend.
