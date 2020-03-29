Left Menu
Number of coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 52,547- RKI

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 29-03-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 12:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Germany has risen to 52,547 and 389 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

Cases rose by 3,965 compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 64, the tally showed.

RKI said that the data did not show the complete picture as it did not receive any readings from the regional states Baden-Wuerttemberg, Hesse, and Saarland.

